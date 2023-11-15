Ohio vs. Central Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 15
Which team is going to win on Wednesday, November 15, when the Ohio Bobcats and Central Michigan Chippewas match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bobcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Ohio (-10.5)
|Under (46.5)
|Ohio 29, Central Michigan 15
Ohio Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats an 81.8% chance to win.
- The Bobcats have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.
- Ohio has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- There have been three Bobcats games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio contests.
Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Chippewas based on the moneyline is 22.7%.
- The Chippewas are 3-7-0 ATS this season.
- When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread.
- In the Chippewas' 10 games with a set total, six have hit the over (60%).
- The average point total for Central Michigan this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bobcats vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ohio
|21.6
|15.1
|23
|16.2
|20.2
|14
|Central Michigan
|24.1
|30.7
|31.3
|26.5
|19.3
|33.5
