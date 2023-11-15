The Week 12 college football lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field, including fans watching from Ohio. Among those contests is the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-4)

Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-10)

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-9.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-10)

Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)

Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)

Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

