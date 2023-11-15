Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 12 college football lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field, including fans watching from Ohio. Among those contests is the Minnesota Golden Gophers squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-4)
Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-10)
Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-9.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 15
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-10)
Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)
Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)
Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
