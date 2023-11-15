The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Merrimack matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Merrimack Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-23.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-23.5) 132.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Buckeyes games hit the over.

Merrimack won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Warriors games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 37th in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.