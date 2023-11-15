Ohio State vs. Merrimack Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 15
Wednesday's game at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) squaring off against the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 15. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Ohio State, who are favored by our model.
There is no line set for the game.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 73, Merrimack 65
Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Merrimack
- Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-7.9)
- Computer Predicted Total: 137.3
Ohio State Performance Insights
- At 72.5 points scored per game and 69.0 points allowed last year, Ohio State was 157th in the country on offense and 141st defensively.
- Last season, the Buckeyes were 111th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1).
- At 11.7 assists per game last year, Ohio State was 289th in college basketball.
- Beyond the arc, the Buckeyes were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
- Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from downtown last year, Ohio State was 140th and 77th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- Ohio State took 68.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Ohio State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.2% were 3-pointers.
