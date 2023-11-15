Wednesday's game at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) squaring off against the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 15. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 victory for Ohio State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Merrimack 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-7.9)

Ohio State (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Ohio State Performance Insights

At 72.5 points scored per game and 69.0 points allowed last year, Ohio State was 157th in the country on offense and 141st defensively.

Last season, the Buckeyes were 111th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

At 11.7 assists per game last year, Ohio State was 289th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Buckeyes were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from downtown last year, Ohio State was 140th and 77th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Ohio State took 68.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Ohio State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.2% were 3-pointers.

