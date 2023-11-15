Ohio State vs. Merrimack: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) host the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Value City Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ohio State Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
- Merrimack's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ohio State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|72.5
|135.1
|69.0
|131.3
|140.5
|Merrimack
|62.6
|135.1
|62.3
|131.3
|128.5
Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Warriors gave up (62.3).
- Ohio State went 10-12 against the spread and 13-13 overall last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|13-18-0
|16-15-0
|Merrimack
|14-14-0
|9-19-0
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|Merrimack
|10-6
|Home Record
|10-6
|1-10
|Away Record
|8-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.9
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
