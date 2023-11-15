The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) host the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Value City Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Merrimack's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ohio State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 135.1 69.0 131.3 140.5 Merrimack 62.6 135.1 62.3 131.3 128.5

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Warriors gave up (62.3).

Ohio State went 10-12 against the spread and 13-13 overall last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Merrimack 14-14-0 9-19-0

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Merrimack 10-6 Home Record 10-6 1-10 Away Record 8-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

