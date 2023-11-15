The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) square off against a fellow MAC foe when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio ranks 107th in points scored this season (21.6 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 15.1 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Central Michigan is compiling 346.6 total yards per contest (95th-ranked). It ranks 108th in the FBS defensively (415 total yards given up per game).

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Ohio Central Michigan 339.1 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (98th) 266.2 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415 (105th) 130.2 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.8 (59th) 208.9 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.8 (111th) 13 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 14 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,777 yards passing for Ohio, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 196 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 134 times for 564 yards (56.4 per game), scoring six times.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 117 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 44 catches for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Miles Cross has caught 37 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,542 yards on 138-of-240 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 369 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Marion Lukes has carried the ball 114 times for 601 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 239 yards.

Myles Bailey has racked up 369 yards (on 87 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has registered 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 428 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has 22 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 347 yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis' 33 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

