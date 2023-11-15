Ohio vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 15
MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) squaring off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-8.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-8.5)
|46.5
|-315
|+250
Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Central Michigan has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
