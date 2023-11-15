The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) are 10-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Ohio ranks 107th in points scored this season (21.6 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 15.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Central Michigan ranks 95th in the FBS (346.6 total yards per game) and 108th defensively (415 total yards allowed per contest).

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Ohio vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -10 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

Ohio Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense play poorly, ranking -69-worst in the FBS in total yards (353 total yards per game). They rank 38th defensively (318.3 total yards surrendered per game).

In terms of scoring offense, the Bobcats rank -67-worst with 18.7 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 51st by surrendering 19 points per game over their last three contests.

Over Ohio's last three games, it ranks 95th in passing offense (236.3 passing yards per game) and 89th in passing defense (191.3 passing yards per game allowed).

In terms of rushing offense, the Bobcats rank -60-worst with 116.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 92nd by surrendering 127 rushing yards per game over their last three contests.

The Bobcats have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Ohio has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Three of Ohio's nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Ohio has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Ohio has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,777 pass yards for Ohio, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 196 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 564 rushing yards on 134 carries with six touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 117 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 519 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 70 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has grabbed 37 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Rayyan Buell paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 26 tackles.

Bryce Houston, Ohio's leading tackler, has 86 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Tank Pearson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has six tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

