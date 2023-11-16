Andrei Iosivas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. All of Iosivas' stats can be found on this page.

Rep Andrei Iosivas and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 11, Iosivas has four receptions for 23 yards -- 5.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on six occasions.

Keep an eye on Iosivas' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Andrei Iosivas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bengals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Charlie Jones (FP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Iosivas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 4 23 1 2 5.8

Iosivas Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Cardinals 2 1 9 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 3 1 Week 8 @49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 10 Texans 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.