Division rivals Baltimore (7-3) and Cincinnati (5-4) will meet in a matchup of AFC North teams on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Ravens against the Bengals is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Ravens have been leading after the first quarter in seven games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.0 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Bengals' nine games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bengals vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have led three times, have trailed five times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

In 10 games this year, the Ravens have had the lead after the first half eight times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In nine games this year, the Bengals have won the second half three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

The Ravens have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Ravens or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.