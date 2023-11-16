The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

Bengals Insights

This season the Bengals score 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than the Ravens surrender (15.7).

The Bengals average 28.1 more yards per game (301.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (273.6).

Cincinnati rushes for 74.8 yards per game, 25.7 fewer than the 100.5 Baltimore allows per contest.

The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (15).

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals score 17.8 points per game away from home (2.4 less than their overall average), and give up 22 in away games (0.7 more than overall).

The Bengals' average yards gained (283.3) and allowed (376) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 301.7 and 384, respectively.

Cincinnati accumulates 189.8 passing yards per game in road games (37.1 less than its overall average), and concedes 217.5 on the road (30.3 less than overall).

On the road, the Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game and give up 158.5. That's more than they gain (74.8) and allow (136.2) overall.

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (26.1%) is lower than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (44.7%) is higher than overall (43.1%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

