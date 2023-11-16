The Arizona Coyotes will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, November 16, with the Blue Jackets having dropped six straight games.

The Coyotes-Blue Jackets game can be watched on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (57 in total), 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 1-6-3 (40.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Marchenko 14 4 5 9 3 7 30% Zachary Werenski 14 1 8 9 3 6 - Adam Fantilli 16 4 5 9 5 8 38.8% Ivan Provorov 16 0 9 9 9 3 - Boone Jenner 16 7 2 9 5 8 56.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 46 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players