On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Cole Sillinger going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

Sillinger is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:13 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:16 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

