The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4), who have fallen in six straight, on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

The Blue Jackets have put up 27 goals during their past 10 outings, while giving up 35 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have netted three power-play goals (10.3%). They are 1-6-3 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-115)

Coyotes (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 4-8-4.

In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned 11 points in their 10 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games and picked up six points with a record of 2-0-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Blue Jackets finished 3-6-2 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 30th 28 Shots 30.4 18th 26th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 5th 29.82% Power Play % 12% 27th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 89.36% 3rd

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

