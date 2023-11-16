Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

Jiricek averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:13 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

