Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Jiricek has zero points on the power play.
- Jiricek averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|L 4-0
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
