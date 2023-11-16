How to Watch Dayton vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-1) go up against the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Dayton vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton Stats Insights
- Last season, the Flyers had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
- In games Dayton shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Tigers ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Flyers finished 101st.
- Last year, the Flyers put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).
- When Dayton put up more than 70.7 points last season, it went 11-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Flyers were better in home games last year, ceding 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Dayton fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 71-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.