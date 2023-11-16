Thursday's game features the LSU Tigers (1-1) and the Dayton Flyers (1-1) clashing at TD Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no set line.

Dayton vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Dayton vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Dayton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-2.4)

LSU (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton put up 68.6 points per game last season (259th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on defense, ceding only 61.0 points per game (ninth-best).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, the Flyers ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 101st in college basketball by grabbing 33.0 boards per contest.

Dayton put up 15.2 assists per game, which ranked them 40th in the nation.

The Flyers, who ranked 142nd in college basketball with 11.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.5 turnovers per contest, which was 13th-worst in the nation.

The Flyers sank 6.6 threes per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.8% shooting percentage (199th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With a 29.3% three-point percentage allowed last year, Dayton was eighth-best in college basketball. It ranked 82nd in college basketball by ceding 6.5 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots taken by Dayton last year, 62.7% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 37.3% were three-pointers (27%).

