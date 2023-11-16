Thursday's contest features the Ohio Bobcats (0-1) and the Dayton Flyers (1-1) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-73 win for Ohio according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Flyers head into this game after a 91-73 victory against Lindenwood (MO) on Sunday.

Dayton vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Dayton vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 75, Dayton 73

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers averaged 65.2 points per game last season (174th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (307th in college basketball). They had a -137 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Dayton averaged 66 points per game in A-10 action, and 65.2 overall.

At home, the Flyers averaged 69.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 63.7.

At home, Dayton allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 69.6.

