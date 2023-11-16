The LSU Tigers (1-1) host the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Dayton vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Betting Records & Stats

Dayton and its opponent combined to go over the point total 11 out of 32 times last season.

The Flyers had 14 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Dayton's .438 ATS win percentage (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than LSU's .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record).

Dayton vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 136.2 70.7 131.7 139.2 Dayton 68.6 136.2 61 131.7 131.4

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers' 68.6 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed.

Dayton put together a 7-4 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

Dayton vs. LSU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0

Dayton vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Dayton 10-8 Home Record 14-2 0-9 Away Record 5-6 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

