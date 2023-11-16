The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) play the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flyers averaged 8.2 fewer points per game last year (65.2) than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).

When Dayton allowed fewer than 62.8 points last season, it went 3-3.

Last year, the Bobcats put up 7.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Flyers allowed (70.1).

Ohio went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Bobcats shot 40.0% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Flyers allowed to opponents.

The Flyers shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule