The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) play the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Flyers averaged 8.2 fewer points per game last year (65.2) than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).
  • When Dayton allowed fewer than 62.8 points last season, it went 3-3.
  • Last year, the Bobcats put up 7.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Flyers allowed (70.1).
  • Ohio went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • The Bobcats shot 40.0% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
  • The Flyers shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ UConn L 102-58 XL Center
11/12/2023 Lindenwood (MO) W 91-73 UD Arena
11/16/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - UD Arena
11/20/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - UD Arena

