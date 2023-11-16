How to Watch the Dayton vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) play the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers averaged 8.2 fewer points per game last year (65.2) than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).
- When Dayton allowed fewer than 62.8 points last season, it went 3-3.
- Last year, the Bobcats put up 7.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Flyers allowed (70.1).
- Ohio went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- The Bobcats shot 40.0% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
- The Flyers shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UConn
|L 102-58
|XL Center
|11/12/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 91-73
|UD Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|UD Arena
|11/20/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|UD Arena
