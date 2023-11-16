Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Should you wager on Dmitri Voronkov to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Voronkov stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
- Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Voronkov's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.