In the Week 11 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Drew Sample score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has amassed 52 yards receiving (on eight catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 11 times, and posts 8.7 yards per game.

Sample has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0

