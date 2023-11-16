On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Jake Bean going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Bean has zero points on the power play.
  • Bean averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:44 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

