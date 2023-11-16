Joe Burrow will be facing the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Through the air this year, Burrow has recorded 2,208 passing yards (245.3 per game), connecting on 233 of 348 attempts (67%) for 14 TD throws and six picks. In the ground game, Burrow has tacked on 81 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

Burrow vs. the Ravens

Burrow vs the Ravens (since 2021): 6 GP / 300.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

No opposing quarterbacks have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Baltimore this season.

Five players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 173.1 yards per game this year, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in league play.

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow has hit the over on his passing yards total five times this season (55.6%).

The Bengals pass on 65.2% of their plays and run on 34.8%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

Burrow is No. 27 in the league averaging 6.3 yards per attempt (2,208 total yards passing).

In six of nine games this year, Burrow completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (77.8% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Burrow has attempted 44 passes in the red zone (62.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Burrow Rushing Insights

So far this season, Burrow has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Burrow has not found paydirt on the ground this season in nine games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (7.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 27-for-40 / 347 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 31-for-44 / 348 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 28-for-32 / 283 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-35 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 36-for-46 / 317 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

