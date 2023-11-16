The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens are slated to square off in a Week 11 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Joe Mixon get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mixon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 536 yards (59.6 per game), with four touchdowns.

Mixon also has 157 receiving yards (17.4 ypg) on 26 catches.

Mixon has scored a rushing TD in four games (of nine games played).

Joe Mixon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0

Rep Joe Mixon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.