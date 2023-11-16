Should you bet on Kirill Marchenko to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

