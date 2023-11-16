Thursday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) taking on the Boston College Eagles (2-1) at 7:00 PM (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 win for Ohio State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 108-58 victory against IUPUI in their most recent game on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, Boston College 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes' +418 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (280th in college basketball).

Ohio State posted 74.8 points per game last season in conference action, which was 5.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.1).

At home, the Buckeyes averaged 4.1 more points per game last season (82.1) than they did when playing on the road (78).

Ohio State gave up 64.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 67 in away games.

