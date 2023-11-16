How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) face the Boston College Eagles (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on B1G+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 65.9 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.
- Boston College went 15-12 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
- Last year, the Buckeyes put up 13.4 more points per game (80.1) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
- Ohio State went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
- The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|L 83-74
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 108-58
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
