The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) face the Boston College Eagles (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on B1G+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 65.9 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.
  • Boston College went 15-12 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
  • Last year, the Buckeyes put up 13.4 more points per game (80.1) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
  • Ohio State went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • The Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC L 83-74 T-Mobile Arena
11/12/2023 IUPUI W 108-58 Value City Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State - Baha Mar Convention Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.