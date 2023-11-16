The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) battle the Dayton Flyers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Dayton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flyers scored an average of 65.2 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bobcats gave up.

Dayton went 3-3 last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Bobcats scored were 7.3 fewer points than the Flyers allowed (70.1).

Ohio went 4-3 last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Bobcats made 40% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Flyers allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Flyers shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule