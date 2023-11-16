Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Trumbull County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ursuline at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowellville at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.