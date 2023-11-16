How to Watch Wright State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 16
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Last season, Wright State had a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hoosiers finished 231st.
- The Raiders' 79.9 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
- Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- Wright State averaged 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
- At home, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.8.
- Wright State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|L 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
