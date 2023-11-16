Thursday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (0-2) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-64, heavily favoring Wright State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wright State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Wright State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 87, Indiana 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-22.7)

Wright State (-22.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State Performance Insights

Wright State owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking 19th-best in college basketball with 79.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 282nd with 73.7 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders averaged 33.6 boards per game (69th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Last season Wright State ranked 49th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15 per game.

The Raiders committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

The Raiders made 6.2 treys per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 35.7% three-point percentage (92nd-ranked).

Wright State was 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Wright State took 72.4% two-pointers (accounting for 80.1% of the team's baskets) and 27.6% three-pointers (19.9%).

