The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) meet the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Wright State vs. Indiana Game Information

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 79.9 19th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd
96th 33.1 Rebounds 33.6 69th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th
40th 15.2 Assists 15.0 49th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.4 235th

