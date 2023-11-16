The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) host the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Wright State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Wright State's games last season hit the over.

The Raiders beat the spread 16 times in 33 games last year.

Wright State's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Indiana's .533 mark (16-14-0 ATS Record).

Wright State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 154.6 68.7 142.4 142.4 Wright State 79.9 154.6 73.7 142.4 149.1

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders scored 11.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Hoosiers allowed their opponents to score (68.7).

Wright State put together a 14-7 ATS record and a 17-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Wright State vs. Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0

Wright State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Wright State 15-2 Home Record 9-6 5-7 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

