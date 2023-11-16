Wright State vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) host the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Wright State vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 16 of Wright State's games last season hit the over.
- The Raiders beat the spread 16 times in 33 games last year.
- Wright State's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Indiana's .533 mark (16-14-0 ATS Record).
Wright State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|154.6
|68.7
|142.4
|142.4
|Wright State
|79.9
|154.6
|73.7
|142.4
|149.1
Additional Wright State Insights & Trends
- The Raiders scored 11.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Hoosiers allowed their opponents to score (68.7).
- Wright State put together a 14-7 ATS record and a 17-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.
Wright State vs. Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
Wright State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|Wright State
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.1
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.5
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
