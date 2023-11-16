Can we expect Yegor Chinakhov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
  • Chinakhov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

