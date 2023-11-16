Thursday's contest features the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) squaring off at Beeghly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-45 win for heavily favored Western Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Penguins earned a 78-32 win over Slippery Rock (PA).

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Youngstown State 45

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins put up 67.2 points per game (136th in college basketball) last season while allowing 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). They had a +231 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

With 65.5 points per game in Horizon action, Youngstown State put up 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.2 PPG).

In home games, the Penguins put up 6.9 more points per game last year (70.2) than they did on the road (63.3).

Defensively Youngstown State was better at home last season, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 63.5 away from home.

