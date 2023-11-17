The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Bowling Green went 9-6 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball. The Falcons finished 126th.

Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons put up were 8.8 more points than the Knights gave up (67.2).

When Bowling Green scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 10-12.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.

The Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).

Bowling Green averaged 6.9 treys per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule