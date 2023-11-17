The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-3.5) 142.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-3.5) 142.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bowling Green put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Falcons games.

Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 14 of the Knights' games went over the point total.

