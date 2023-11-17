The Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) play in a matchup with no set line at Stroh Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Bellarmine's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Bowling Green's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 76 142.3 78.5 145.7 152.5 Bellarmine 66.3 142.3 67.2 145.7 133.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

Last year, the Falcons averaged 8.8 more points per game (76) than the Knights gave up (67.2).

Bowling Green had an 11-8 record against the spread and a 10-12 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 14-14-0

Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Bellarmine 7-9 Home Record 8-6 4-11 Away Record 6-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.