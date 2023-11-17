Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-3) play in a matchup with no set line at Stroh Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Stroh Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats
- Bowling Green covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- Bellarmine's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Bowling Green's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).
Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bowling Green
|76
|142.3
|78.5
|145.7
|152.5
|Bellarmine
|66.3
|142.3
|67.2
|145.7
|133.8
Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Falcons averaged 8.8 more points per game (76) than the Knights gave up (67.2).
- Bowling Green had an 11-8 record against the spread and a 10-12 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bowling Green
|12-15-0
|14-13-0
|Bellarmine
|15-13-0
|14-14-0
Bowling Green vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bowling Green
|Bellarmine
|7-9
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-11
|Away Record
|6-12
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
