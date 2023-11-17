The Detroit Pistons (2-10) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -8.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In six of 11 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 220.5 points.

Cleveland's outings this year have an average point total of 222.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has been favored six times and won three of those games.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 6 54.5% 110.5 221.1 112.2 227.4 221.6 Pistons 7 58.3% 110.6 221.1 115.2 227.4 221.0

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (1-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-4-0).

The 110.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 4.7 fewer points than the Pistons give up (115.2).

Cleveland has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 4-7 1-0 6-5 Pistons 5-7 3-0 8-4

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Cavaliers Pistons 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.2 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

