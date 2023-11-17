How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) after losing four straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.
- The Cavaliers score 110.5 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Pistons give up.
- When Cleveland totals more than 115.2 points, it is 1-3.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Cavaliers are putting up 7.1 fewer points per game (106) than they are away from home (113.1).
- Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this year, giving up 111.5 points per game, compared to 112.6 away from home.
- The Cavaliers are averaging 11.3 threes per game with a 29.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 6.3% points worse than they're averaging in away games (11.7, 36.1%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Neck
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
