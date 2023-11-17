Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clark County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenon at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
