The Dayton Flyers (2-1) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
  • Dayton had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm ranked fifth.
  • Last year, the Flyers scored 6.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).
  • Dayton went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

  • Dayton scored 73.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
  • The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
  • Dayton made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 63-47 UD Arena
11/10/2023 @ Northwestern L 71-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/16/2023 LSU W 70-67 TD Arena
11/17/2023 St. John's (NY) - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Youngstown State - UD Arena
11/29/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

