How to Watch Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (2-1) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- Dayton had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm ranked fifth.
- Last year, the Flyers scored 6.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).
- Dayton went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
- The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
- Dayton made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 71-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/16/2023
|LSU
|W 70-67
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
