The Dayton Flyers (2-1) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

Dayton had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm ranked fifth.

Last year, the Flyers scored 6.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

Dayton went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.

The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).

Dayton made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule