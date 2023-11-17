The Dayton Flyers (2-1) battle the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) matchup.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dayton compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Flyers games.

St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

In Red Storm games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

