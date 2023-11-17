Friday's contest at TD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (2-1) taking on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Dayton, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 71, St. John's (NY) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. St. John's (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-5.3)

Dayton (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Dayton Performance Insights

On offense, Dayton was the 259th-ranked squad in college basketball (68.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was ninth-best (61.0 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Flyers were 101st in college basketball in rebounds (33.0 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Last season Dayton was ranked 40th in college basketball in assists with 15.2 per game.

With 6.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc last season, the Flyers were 266th and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Dayton was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.5 last year. It was eighth-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.3%.

Last season, the Flyers took 62.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of the Flyers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

