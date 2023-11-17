The Dayton Flyers (2-1) will face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG St. John's (NY) AVG St. John's (NY) Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 77.3 50th 9th 61 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 101st 33 Rebounds 37.2 5th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.8 324th 40th 15.2 Assists 15.2 40th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.5 320th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.