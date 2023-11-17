Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (2-1) will face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dayton vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|9th
|61
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
