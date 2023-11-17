Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Mobley, in his most recent game, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 109-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

The Pistons conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons allowed 25.8 per game last year, ranking them 18th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the league last season, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Evan Mobley vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 30 16 11 6 0 4 1 2/8/2023 32 19 8 3 0 0 0 11/27/2022 40 20 13 1 2 1 0 11/4/2022 30 11 8 2 0 8 0

