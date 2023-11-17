Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wauseon High School at Fayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fayette, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
