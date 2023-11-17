Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hardin County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardin Northern at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Scioto Valley High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.