The Hampton Pirates (1-2) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It tips at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • In games Kent State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pirates ranked 294th.
  • Last year, the Golden Flashes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
  • Kent State went 14-0 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

  • Kent State scored 83.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).
  • The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).
  • Kent State averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Malone W 79-58 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/9/2023 James Madison L 113-108 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/11/2023 Fresno State W 79-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/17/2023 Hampton - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/26/2023 Charleston (SC) - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Shawnee State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

