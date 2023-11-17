How to Watch Kent State vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (1-2) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It tips at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
- In games Kent State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 10-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pirates ranked 294th.
- Last year, the Golden Flashes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (76.1) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
- Kent State went 14-0 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- Kent State scored 83.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.3).
- The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).
- Kent State averaged 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Malone
|W 79-58
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 113-108
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|Fresno State
|W 79-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
